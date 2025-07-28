Monsoon Storms Return Mid-Week

Daily, Afternoon Storms Return Tuesday through Friday. Of those aforementioned days, Wednesday and Thursday will be the highest concerning the Flash Flood Potential

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing out with overnight lows dropping into the 50's to mid 60's before sunrise Tuesday morning. Sunrise- 5:58am,Sunset- 8:12pm

TOMORROW: Partly sunny for the first half of the day with temps slightly cooler in the 80's around the Pikes Peak region and still reaching the upper 90's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. Scattered showers and storms are possible after 2pm and last off and on through 7-8pm with low threat for large hail.

EXTENDED: Wednesday and Thursday will feature widely scattered showers and storms after 2pm. These storms will be moisture rich and slow-moving yielding a higher threat for heavy ponding on the roads and potential flash-flooding.



