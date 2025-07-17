Weather Alert : Flood Watch until 8pm

Rest of Today: Scattered showers and storms will move across the region this afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, mainly south of hwy 50 and across the Southeastern Plains. These will be very slow-moving showers and could result in flooding of rivers and creeks as well as flash flooding

FLOOD WATCH: A Flood watch has been issued for the Pikes Peak region and down the I-25 corridor until 8pm tonight.

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Teller, El Paso, Eastern Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Otero

and Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's with light winds

TOMORROW: A little more sunshine for Friday with isolated storms chances around 30% for Colorado Springs. Most areas will enjoy drier afternoon. High temps will warm into the 80's and 90's

EXTENDED: Scattered showers and storms return to the region Saturday afternoon and a gradual warming trend makes a comeback with highs in the 80's and 90's through the weekend.