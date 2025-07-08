Skip to Content
Video

Tracking a Warming Trend

KRDO
By
today at 3:08 PM
Published 2:42 PM

Slight chance of an isolated storm or two along I-25. Any storms that fire in this region could contain small hail; however, the highest risk for severe storms is well east of El Paso county and across the Plains.

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

WEDNESDAY: High pressure building in from the south with lead to drier periods through the afternoon and much warmer the next few days, 96° for Springs and 100° for Pueblo on Wednesday.

EXTENDED: Cooler (more seasonal) temps return late week with a higher storm chance by Thursday and Friday

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.