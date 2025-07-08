Tracking a Warming Trend

Slight chance of an isolated storm or two along I-25. Any storms that fire in this region could contain small hail; however, the highest risk for severe storms is well east of El Paso county and across the Plains.

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

WEDNESDAY: High pressure building in from the south with lead to drier periods through the afternoon and much warmer the next few days, 96° for Springs and 100° for Pueblo on Wednesday.

EXTENDED: Cooler (more seasonal) temps return late week with a higher storm chance by Thursday and Friday