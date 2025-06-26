Warming Up Through Sunday

Skip to Content
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds prevail through the overnight time-frame with lows dipping into the 50's and low 60's before sunrise. Sunrise tomorrow morning is around 5:37am.

TOMORROW: Friday features drier periods through the afternoon with only a few isolated storms around the Pikes Peak region between 1-6pm. These storms should stay sub-severe; however, could become a bit more intense producing small hail and gusty outflow winds as storms track east of I-25. Temps will reach the mid-upper 80's around Colorado Springs with low 90's expected around Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Calm and mostly dry through the end of the work-week with warmer temps on tap in the mid 80's to low 90's before storm chances increase once again by Sunday.

Merry Matthews

