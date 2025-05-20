TRACKING A WARMING TREND

Rest of Today: Beautiful skies with calm winds and temps close to seasonal in the 60's to low 70's

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine for Wednesday with highs a touch warmer in the mid-70's for Colorado Springs and upper 70s form Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Thursday-Saturday features partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday brings a disturbance into the region with a higher chance of afternoon storms and cooler temps leading into Memorial Day