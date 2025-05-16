PLEASANT WEEKEND AHEAD

Rest of Today: Breezy winds continue with gusts around 20-30 mph before slightly calmer winds take hold after 5pm with gusts around 15-20mph. Highs in the 60's to low 70's for the Pikes Peak region

TONIGHT: Calmer with partly clear skies and overnight lows a bit milder in the 30's and 40's

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and beautiful for the first half of the day ahead of a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Slight chance stray shower/storm from 1-5pm around Pikes Peak region. Highs in the 70's

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds by the afternoon with highs in the 70's with breezy west, southwest winds around 15-25 mph (gusts around 30mph)

EXTENDED: Partly to mostly cloudy Monday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs turning cooler in the 50's and 60's