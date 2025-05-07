CLEARING OUT AND WARMING UP!

Rest of Today: Cloudy and cool with highs in the 40's this evening. An isolated storm is possible through 10pm this evening. Any storms that form will stay below severe weather criteria.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing out with with overnight lows dropping into the 30's under partly clear skies and calm winds.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 50's and 60's with mostly dry conditions through the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible around 2-5pm with chances around 20% for Colorado Springs

EXTENDED: Beautiful and sunny end to the week with highs in the 60's to near 70° with around 30-40% chance of afternoon storms after 3pm Friday. The weekend brings beautiful skies (partly sunny) with warmer temps in the low 70's with around a 10-20% chance of an isolated storm after 3pm.