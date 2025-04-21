Warm Week Ahead with Rain Late Week
TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 30's to low40's with partly cloudy skies.
TOMORROW: Morning sunshine gives way to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower and possibly a thunderstorm. High of upper 60's for Colorado Springs and 74° for Pueblo.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Cooler highs in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to upper 70s.