Warm Week Ahead with Rain Late Week

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 30's to low40's with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: Morning sunshine gives way to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower and possibly a thunderstorm. High of upper 60's for Colorado Springs and 74° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for a shower and possibly a thunderstorm. Cooler highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to upper 70s.