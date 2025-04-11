Skip to Content
Record-Breaking Heat Saturday

REST OF TODAY: High pressure building across our region will push temps well above average once again today with highs around 77° for Colorado Springs, mid 80's in the Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with mild overnight lows in the upper 30's to low 40's along and east of I-25

SATURDAY: Record-breaking Heat and High Fire Danger. Exercise caution on Saturday as gusty winds (25-35 mph) combine with low relative humidity levels and warm temps to provide the perfect conditions for fires to spread rapidly. Winds are the strongest after 1pm

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds by the afternoon with a chance for a few afternoon showers as a disturbance moves across the region. Highs are cooler in the 60's and 70's. Rain transitions to a few flurries around the Pikes Peak region overnight Sunday to Monday , a light dusting is possible.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cooler by Monday with highs in the 50's to near 60°

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

