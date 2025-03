Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies prevail through the afternoon with highs in the 60's

TONIGHT: Calm and partly clear with overnight lows staying mild in the upper 30's to low 40s

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the 50's and 60's

EXTENDED: Warmer weather by mid-late week as temps climb to around 70° on Wed with upper 70's by Thursday. Rain chances Friday night Saturday afternoon.