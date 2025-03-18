Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility tonight north of Springs

today at 2:48 PM
El Paso county has been added to the HIGH WIND Warning until noon on Wednesday

We are close to Blizzard Criteria for the Palmer Divide tonight which means even a little snow will cause reduced visibility and white-out conditions. Stay home or avoid travel in this area after 6-7pm and through the overnight.

Blizzard Warning already issued for Kit Carson county along I-70 in the Eastern Plains

TONIGHT: Snow likely after 6pm and intermittently through the overnight time-frame. Light snow with strong winds will reduce visibility on I-25 north through the Palmer Divide.

WEDNESDAY: A few residual flurries across the Palmer Divide as back edge of trough pivots across southern Colorado then decreasing clouds late in the day with chilly highs in the 30's to low 40's

THURSDAY: Breezy and warmer with highs in the 50's before a weak disturbance moves in overnight triggering a chance for light snow.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

