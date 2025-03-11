Mild and Dry Rest of Week, Pattern Change Friday

Rest of Today: Calm and fair weather skies prevail for the remainder of the day with some periods of clouds pushing in through the evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calm with northwest winds between 5-10mph. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 20's to low 30's

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with cooler temps in the 50's to near 60°

EXTENDED: Thursday brings gusty winds late in the day with warm temps topping out in the 60's to low 70's ahead of a stronger storm moving over the region by Friday yielding high winds (50-60 mph), chilly temps in the 30's and a chance for snow.