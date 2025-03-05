More Snow on the Way

Rest of Today: Calm and sunny with highs in the upper 40's before dropping into 30's this evening

TONIGHT: Calm winds and clear skies prevail before overnight lows bottom out in the mid-upper 20's before sunrise Thursday morning

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with breezy west, southwest winds by the afternoon with gusts around 30-40 mph along and east I-25 yielding some concerns for elevated fire danger across the southeast plains.

EXTENDED: Our next disturbance moves across I-25 Thursday night-Friday cooler temps back down into the 30's and 40's by Friday with a chance for light snow along I-25 through the afternoon.