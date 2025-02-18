Skip to Content
Another Cold Night Ahead

Published 2:24 PM

Colder Tonight with the Eastern Plains under Cold Weather Advisory and Extreme Cold Warnings

Tonight: Skies are partly clear overnight with overnight lows in the single digits along I-25 and well below 0 across the far Eastern Plains

Tomorrow: Sunny and calm but VERY cold with highs in the teens and single digits dragging wind chills down at or below 0°

Extended: Gradually warming back up the 30's and 40's by the end of the week with another chance for snow Thursday afternoon to early Friday morning before temps bounce back into the 50's by the weekend.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

