Very Warm Monday; Rain to Snow Tonight; Much Colder Tuesday & Wednesday

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for rain and/or snow showers. Warm highs in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for snow showers. A trace to 2" of snow accumulation possible, especially across El Paso, Teller, Fremont, Lincoln, and eastern plains counties from Lamar northward. Lows in the mid to upper teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers, then gradually clearing skies. Much colder highs in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cold highs near 20°.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a snow shower. Warmer highs in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.