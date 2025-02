Rest of Today: Calm and chilly with highs in the 30's and 40's

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows chilly in the 20's and 30's

TOMORROW: Warm and windy with gusts around 35-40 mph yielding highs in the 50's and 60's for the Pikes Peak region and upper 60's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: A cold front arrives by Friday night brining cooler temps in the 30's and 40's for the weekend. Super Bowl Sunday is chilly and cloudy with highs in the 30's