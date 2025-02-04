Skip to Content
Warm and Windy Wednesday

KRDO
Published 3:42 PM

Rest of Today: Calm and clouds with highs in the 40's and 50's

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 20's and 30's with partly cloudy skies

TOMORROW: Chinook (westerly down-sloping) winds return which will warm the atmosphere fast through the afternoon. Highs will bounce into the 60's to even near 70° along the eastern plains, gusts around 35-40 mph.

EXTENDED: Another surge of cold air backs into southern Colorado on Thursday but how far west will it go? Models are hinting close to Palmer Divide so we may have a wide range of temps on Thursday; regardless, expect cooler temps in the 40's to low 50's possible.

Merry Matthews

Merry Matthews

