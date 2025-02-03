Beautiful Week Ahead

Skip to Content
Rest of Today: Calm and clear skies with highs in the 60's to near 70°

TONIGHT: Mild and calm with overnight lows in the mid to low 30's, some high valleys west of I-25 in the teens. The East Plains will likely still be in the low teens as a wave of cold temps grazes by Southern Colorado.

TOMORROW: Slightly cooler highs temps but still trending above average with highs in the upper 50's

EXTENDED: Above average temps continue through the work-week with highs ranging from the 50's to upper 60's. Wednesday and Friday will be our windier days this week.
(sustained winds 15-20 with gusts arounds 35 mph)

