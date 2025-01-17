WEATHER ALERT: Snow and Frigid Temps Ahead

TODAY: Friday begins pleasant with highs being achieved early in the day (40's for most areas) ahead of a strong arctic cold front arriving by the afternoon. Temps should begin dropping after 3pm

FRIDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Leading edge of Cold front arrives Friday after 3pm with arctic air lagging behind the initial boundary and moving in through early Saturday. Before the extreme cold air arrives, snow will develop late Friday night (7-9pm) around the Palmer Divide before spreading south across all of I-25 and the Eastern Plains overnight Friday to Saturday afternoon-evening. Roads will be slick beginning Friday night and lasting through early next week.

How much snow Friday night-Saturday afternoon: ~3-6" range for Springs and Pueblo and 4-8" around Palmer Divide with lesser amounts across the far eastern plains (1-3") This is subject to change over the next 24 hours and could end up being more.

Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded south to include all of I-25 as well as counties a little further east to include Crowley and Otero

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Snow tapers off Saturday afternoon-evening with VERY cold temps dipping below 0° for Southern Colorado. Highs Sunday are Frigid with temps in the single digits during the afternoon yielding windchill readings around -15° to -30° at various times.

MONDAY-TUESDAY Another push of even colder temps arrives Sunday night yielding another chance for light snow which could linger into Monday. Monday and Tuesday where highs will barely be in the single digits and overnight lows well below zero. Coldest temperatures are likely to happen Monday night to Tuesday.-10 to -15 degrees overnight.