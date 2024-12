TONIGHT: Calm and clear overnight with lows in the 30's

TOMORROW: A few clouds in the morning before a transition to partly sunny skies by the afternoon with upper 40's for local mtn cities and highs in the 50's along and east of I-25.

EXTENDED: Calm and fair weather skies continue through the remainder of the week and into the weekend with temps in the 50's. Cold temps with a chance for light snow returns on Monday.