Calm and Warm Friday Ahead

TONIGHT: clear and calm with overnight lows in the 30s and 40's.

There is a potential to see the infamous Auroras Borealis tonight across Colorado after dark

TOMORROW: Beautiful end to the week with highs in the 70's to near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains

EXTENDED: Above avg temps continue through Saturday with highs in the 80's before a cold front drops across the state by the afternoon triggering a few precipitating clouds after 3pm;however, no widespread downpours or severe weather expected. Cooler Sunday with highs in the 60's and 70's