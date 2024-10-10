Skip to Content
Video

Calm and Warm Friday Ahead

KRDO
By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 3:35 PM

TONIGHT: clear and calm with overnight lows in the 30s and 40's.

There is a potential to see the infamous Auroras Borealis tonight across Colorado after dark

TOMORROW: Beautiful end to the week with highs in the 70's to near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains

EXTENDED: Above avg temps continue through Saturday with highs in the 80's before a cold front drops across the state by the afternoon triggering a few precipitating clouds after 3pm;however, no widespread downpours or severe weather expected. Cooler Sunday with highs in the 60's and 70's

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content