Heat Returns Wednesday

Published 2:03 PM

Rest of Today: Beautiful and cool with temps remaining seasonal in the 60's and 70's

TONIGHT: Calm and clear with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

TOMORROW: High pressure builds back across the region on Wednesday with high temps rebounding back above average into the 80's to near 90°

EXTENDED: Unseasonably warm temps continue through Thursday with highs in the 80's and 90's before a second surge of cooler temps return on Friday with highs in the 60's and 70's once again.

Merry Matthews

