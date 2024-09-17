Skip to Content
Weather Alert: Severe T-Storm Watch for Southern Colorado until 7pm

Strong to severe storms will impact portions of I-25 through 7pm this evening

TONIGHT: Storms tapering off after 9pm then clearing skies with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs with calmer winds and temps in the 60's and 70's for the Pikes Peak region and low 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Calm and dry through the end of the week before more unsettled weather arrives for the weekend with showers and storms Saturday and cooler temps in the 60's and 70's.

