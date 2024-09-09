Warm Start To The Week

The northern tier of the US and portions of Colorado trend well above avg in the temp department to start the week.

Southern Colorado will be ~4-5 above normal through Thursday. Slight cooler by Friday

TUESDAY: Nice weather continues with mostly sunny skies with a high of 85° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Wednesday features partly cloudy with a chance for an increase in clouds and a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

Fall color, for the central and northern high country of Colorado, will be peaking in the high country in the next 7-10 days.