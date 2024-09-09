Skip to Content
Warm Start To The Week

By
Updated
today at 4:41 PM
Published 2:34 PM

The northern tier of the US and portions of Colorado trend well above avg in the temp department to start the week.
Southern Colorado will be ~4-5 above normal through Thursday. Slight cooler by Friday

TUESDAY: Nice weather continues with mostly sunny skies with a high of 85° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Wednesday features partly cloudy with a chance for an increase in clouds and a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

Fall color, for the central and northern high country of Colorado, will be peaking in the high country in the next 7-10 days.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

