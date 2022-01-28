Hello Warming Trend

Today: Building high pressure across the intermountain west will result in sunshine and warmer temperatures in Colorado today. It'll hit about 44 degrees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with relatively light afternoon winds.

Extended: The warming trend continues with highs in the mid to upper 50s along the I-25 corridor Saturday and Sunday with no chance of precipitation and plenty of sunshine. keep an eye on Tuesday of next week as a cold front will drop through the state, bringing cooler temperatures and snow chances.

