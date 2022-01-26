Another Cold Front Thursday

Today: Gradually turning mostly sunny across the region as the fog slowly lifts. Still slick and icy across the higher elevations with melting expected through the day. High temperatures to 41 degrees in Colorado Springs and 44 in Pueblo.

Thursday: A cold front will drop through the state during the morning hours, bringing cooler temperatures and light snow showers to the area. Expect snow accumulation to remain minimal in Colorado Springs and lower elevations. Monument and Teller County could see 1 or 2 inches by late afternoon making for a slick evening commute. High temperatures only into the high 20s.

Extended: A ridge of high pressure will build across the intermountain west for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the 40s and 50s.

