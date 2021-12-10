Weather Alert: Icy Roads Tonight

Currently light snow showers are tapering off across the southeastern corner of the state with minimal additional accumulation expected. The Pikes Peak area saw some light snowfall today that quickly melted to the roadways which could turn problematic overnight. With low temperatures to 12 degrees in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo, icy spots overnight are very likely.

Extended: Entering into a ridge of high pressure through the weekend forecast, transporting sunshine back to the region. High temperatures on Saturday will still be cool, reaching 41 degrees in Colorado Springs and 46 in Pueblo. Then the warming trend really kicks in on Sunday with high temperatures back in the upper 50s and low 60s.



