Beautiful Fall Weekend Ahead

Tonight: Staying mostly clear across central/southern Colorado with low temperatures down to 38 degrees in Colorado Springs and 30 in Pueblo.

Saturday: A weak cold front will cross through the state which ill drop high temperatures about 10 degrees for most locations, reaching 52 in Colorado Springs and 57 in Pueblo. Nothing but sunshine is expected through the day with winds mostly staying below 10mph, with the occasional gust to 15.

Extended: Entering back into a dominant ridge of high pressure beginning on Sunday, transporting unseasonably warm temperatures to Colorado. Colorado Springs will be hitting into the low 60s Sunday then even high 60s on Monday which would be 15-20 degrees above average. The high pressure will bring an extended dry spell with no rain/snow chances through the week ahead.

