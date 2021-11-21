The Week Ahead

Tonight: Clear skies across the state with low temperatures down to 30 degrees in Colorado Springs and 27 in Pueblo with light winds and no chance of precipitation.

Monday: A high pressure ridge will build through the intermountain west, bringing sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs should reach about 5-10 degrees above average for most locations, hitting 61 in Colorado Springs and 66 in Pueblo. Again no chance of rain or snow with winds staying less than 15mph.

Extended: Tuesday will be even warmer as the National Weather Service has issued Fire Weather Watches for the majority of southeastern Colorado. A cold front Wednesday will bring the chance for rain/snow along the I-25 corridor. At the moment, Colorado Springs does not seem to be favored with this event. Most of the moderate accumulation will occur south of Pueblo as Walsenburg and Trinidad could be seeing about 2-4in through the day Wednesday. The moisture will push out of the state during the evening hours Wednesday, making for a cool but sunny Thanksgiving.

