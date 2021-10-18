Monday Weather Forecast

TODAY-TONIGHT

It's going to be a mild day across SE Colorado. Highs will run around 10-degrees above normal for Monday. A cold front is approaching from the west that will increase winds from Trinidad to Springfield. Red flag warnings are posted for the Raton Mesa for high winds and low humidity. No rain or snow is expected with the passage of this front.

EXTENDED

Temperatures will cool for Tuesday and Wednesday before a warming trend begins and lasts through the weekend. The cold front we are tracking for this afternoon and Tuesday will bring mountain locations above 9,000-feet about 1-3 inches of snow but most of that will fall in the central and northern mountains.