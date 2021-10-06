Big Changes This Weekend!

Video

Today: Sunny skies through the morning hours while gradually turning partly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures once again today hitting a few degrees above average, to 75 degrees in Colorado Springs and 82 in Pueblo. Isolated showers are possible across the mountains during the early afternoon. The rain will try to push out of the mountains later in the day, but expect the Palmer Divide and the southeastern plains to be the only areas to see the light showers.

Extended: The jet stream will drop over Colorado Thursday into Friday making for a breezy end of the work week with near critical fire conditions into Saturday. Late Saturday night a cold front will push through bringing a rain/snow mix to the mountains by early Sunday morning. Expect the I-25 corridor to stay above freezing so unfortunately only rain in our forecast. But Woodland Park should be right on the brink of freezing, so I'm saying there's a chance.

