Picture Perfect Weekend Forecast

Tonight: Isolated showers contained to northern El Paso County and the mountainous areas will fizzle out after 8pm. Gradually turning mostly clear overnight with low temperatures down to 49 degrees in Colorado Springs and 50 in Pueblo.

Friday: Nothing but sunshine through the day with relatively light winds and high temperatures to 79 degrees in Colorado Springs and 83 in Pueblo. No chance of precipitation and overall just a spectacular end to the week.

Weekend: Warming a few degrees under a ridge of high pressure, reaching into the mid 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s/low 90s across HWY 50. Little to no chance of rainfall with sunny skies.

Extended: Keep an eye on next week as a cold front will transport rain showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures to Colorado starting Wednesday.

