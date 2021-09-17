Weekend Warm-up!

Video

Tonight: Mostly clear skies through the overnight hours with low temperatures down to 49 degrees in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Saturday: Perfectly sunny skies to start the day with increasing clouds after 3pm. High temperatures will push a few degrees away from record highs, hitting 86 degrees in Colorado Springs and 91 in Pueblo. Winds will pick up during the afternoon with gusts to 20-25mph.

Extended: Moisture streaming west to east across Colorado through the day Sunday, bringing isolated afternoon showers to the I-25 corridor. High temperatures staying in the mid 80s. Keep an eye on Monday as a cold front crossing through the state during the early afternoon will bring strong winds and cooler temperatures to start next week.

