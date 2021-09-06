Haze on the rise in Colorado

Video

Today: Hazy sunshine today with high temperatures to 91 degrees in Colorado Springs and 95 in Pueblo. Northerly winds will transport wildfire smoke into central Colorado as Air Quality Alerts are in effect for El Paso/Teller Counties till 8pm tonight. Staying dry across the vast majority of the region, can't completely rule out an isolated shower in eastern Las Animas/Baca Counties later this afternoon.

Extended: A dominant ridge of high pressure centered across the intermountain west will continue to funnel smoke into the state through Tuesday. Although as the ridge slowly moves east, expect improving air quality conditions by late Wednesday into Thursday. Little to no chance of rain through the entire week ahead. High temperatures cooling slightly through Wednesday, into the mid 80s in Colorado Springs, then heating back up by Thursday.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.