Weekend Forecast

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms currently exiting Colorado to the northeast as the severe weather threat has largely subsided. Gradually turning mostly clear overnight with low temperatures to 55 degrees in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo.

Friday: Nothing but sunshine helping to warm to 84 degrees in Colorado Springs and 89 in Pueblo. Keep an eye on the hazy skies as light to moderate smoke will be transported to the I-25 corridor by late morning. No chance of precipitation during the daylight hours, although scattered shower are possible in Pueblo/El Paso Counties after 10pm.

Extended: Those late evening rain showers will likely carry into Saturday morning before clearing out by early afternoon and turning sunny for the region. Winds could be breezy this weekend with gusts at 20-30mph.

