Hazy skies settle across the state

Today: Wildfire smoke from the west coast is being transported into Colorado due to a flattening ridge of high pressure over Utah. Expect moderate to dense smoke across much of the area through the day as Air Quality Alerts are in effect for El Paso/Teller Counties. high temperatures to 87 degrees in Colorado Springs and 93 in Pueblo. A few isolated showers are possible across the mountains, but expect the I-25 corridor to stay dry.

Friday: Clearing slightly in regards to the haze. Morning sunshine with highs warming even further, reaching 92 in Colorado Springs and 97 in Pueblo. Isolated afternoon showers are more likely to cross I-25, but expect them to be relatively quick moving and not cause any problems.

Extended: Looking at a gorgeous weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s.

