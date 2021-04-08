Breezy Today, Windy Tomorrow

Video

Today: Mostly sunny skies for much of central/southern Colorado with high temperatures to 67 degrees in Colorado Springs and 76 in Pueblo. Winds turning breezy this afternoon with gusts to about 30mph along the I-25 corridor. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for select counties from noon till 8pm tonight.

Friday: A cold front will push through the state overnight, which will bring even stronger winds and cooler temperatures to the area. High temperatures dropping into the mid-50s with gusts anywhere from 35-45mph and even stronger in wind-prone areas.

Extended: A high pressure ridge will build across the intermountain west through the weekend, helping to produce another beautiful Saturday/Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Keep an eye on next Tuesday/Wednesday as rain/snow chances return to the forecast.

