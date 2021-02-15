Skip to Content
Colorado native Mikaela Shiffrin earns sixth gold medal and sets American record

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy -- Colorado native Mikaela Shiffrin, 25, won another gold medal and set a new American record during the Skiing World Championships.

This marks Shiffrin's sixth world championship title, moving her past Lindsey Vonn. She has four golds in the Giant Slalom and one in the Super-G from.

Monday's win comes after Shiffrin spent nearly a year away from racing. Her father passed away last February, and she was also recovering from a back injury.

