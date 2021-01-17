Snow Headed To Southern Colorado

Video

Today: Gradually turning partly cloudy through the morning hours helping temperatures warm up nicely, to 47 degrees in Colorado springs and 50 in Pueblo. Light winds are expected through the day along the I-25 corridor with no chance of precipitation.

Tonight: Increasing clouds after midnight with lows to 26 degrees in Colorado Springs and 24 in Pueblo.

Monday: A cold front will sweep through the state from the north during the morning, which will keep temperatures in the 30s in Colorado Springs and produce wind gusts at 25-30mph for most valley residents. The winds will turn easterly during the afternoon, creating upslope flow across the Raton Mesa, Sangre de Cristo's, San Juan's, and portions of the Rampart Range. The higher elevation areas are most likely to see moderate to heavy snowfall through this event. Colorado Springs and Pueblo will experience periods of snow, but expect less than 2" across the central portion of the I-25 corridor. Locations south of Walsenburg could see between 4-6" of snow through Tuesday morning.

Extended: Clearing conditions by Tuesday for Colorado Springs with temperatures remaining chilly till Wednesday as highs will reach back into the 50s by our mid-week forecast.

