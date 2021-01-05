Strong Winds In Colorado Today

Video

Today: A cold front passing through the state will bring snow flurries to the Continental Divide and strong winds to much of central/southeastern Colorado. Wind gusts will reach 35-45mph along the I-25 corridor, with gusts to 50mph in the high country and across the eastern plains. High temperatures today still hitting about 10 degrees above average for Colorado Springs, to 54 degrees and Pueblo to 58. After 5pm, a few isolated flurries/showers could pop up across the Palmer Divide in northern El Paso County, making for brief visibility problems due to the winds, but little to no accumulation is expected. Most areas will gradually calm down overnight with lows to 23 degrees in Colorado Springs and 25 in Pueblo.

Extended: Entering into a more seasonal trend over the next few days with high temperatures in the mid 40s under partly/mostly sunny skies. Again, keep an eye on Saturday as the I-25 corridor may see an inch or two of snowfall.

