The Week Ahead

Tonight: Turning partly to mostly cloudy overnight in central/southern Colorado with low temperatures down to 13 degrees in Colorado Springs and 10 in Pueblo. Although winds are relatively light, a brief 5-10mph gust could push wind chill values close to zero. No additional snowfall is expected through tomorrow morning.

Monday: Skies will stay predominantly cloudy during the day with high temperatures reaching near seasonal averages, to 43 degrees in Colorado Springs and 44 in Pueblo. After 5pm another cold front will pass over the state, bringing more snow chances and gusty winds. Snow accumulations totals look quite minimal for valley locations, less than 1". It's possible for areas over 7000ft to receive a few inches overnight into Tuesday morning. Here's a check at the snowfall estimation.

Extended: Clearing conditions by Tuesday afternoon and entering into a calm weather pattern for the rest of the work week. Daily temperatures in Colorado Springs hitting into the low 40s.

