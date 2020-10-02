Weekend Forecast

Video

Tonight: Hazy skies will linger along and west of the I-25 corridor through the evening hours and into Saturday morning. No chance of precipitation and temperatures down to 42 degrees in Colorado Springs and 45 in Pueblo. A cold front will move north to south overnight, in turn, increasing wind gusts to 20-30mph for most Colorado locations for a brief period of time.

Saturday: The cold front will thankfully help clear out the haze for many Coloradoans with just patchy light haze possible in El Paso County. High temperatures will also be closer to season, reaching 69 degrees in Colorado Springs and 72 in Pueblo by early afternoon with sunshine and no chance of rain. Expect Teller, Park, Chaffee Counties to be the last to finally see clearing conditions by late Saturday night.

Extended: Entering into a warming trend starting Sunday and lasting through the middle of next week, high temperatures in Colorado will be 10+degrees above average. Colorado Springs hitting daily high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, and HWY 50 locations into the high 80s.

