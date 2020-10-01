Thick Haze Returns Friday

Video

Tonight: Light haze being reported across the region this evening, but having minimal impacts to overall air quality. Mostly clear skies through the overnight hours in central/southern Colorado with temperatures down to 39 degrees in Colorado Springs and 42 in Pueblo.

Friday: Winds shifting to northerly during the early morning which will transport smoke into central/southern Colorado throughout the day. Expect air qualities fluctuate into the unhealthy category at times, so limit your time spent outside if possible. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures to 75 degrees in Colorado Springs and 79 in Pueblo.

Extended: Haze will continue to be the main weather story into the weekend forecast as no precipitation is expected even through the middle of next week. Also entering into a slight warming trend with high temperatures back into the 70s and 80s for Colorado valley locations.

