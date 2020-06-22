Active Weather Week Ahead

Video

Tonight: Isolated showers and weak thunderstorms still possible through the evening in central/southern Colorado. The severe thunderstorms have moved east of Colorado and are now rumbling through northern Texas. Partly to mostly cloudy skies likely lingering around the I-25 corridor overnight producing very isolated rain showers overnight. Temperatures to 51 degrees in Colorado Springs and 57 degrees in Pueblo.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies to start the morning with increasing cloud coverage during the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures remaining quite seasonal, reaching the high 70s in El Paso County and high 80s across HWY 50. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop in central Colorado and move southeast through the evening hours. Similar to today, a few storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts, lightning and small hail.

Extended: Daily diurnal convective thunderstorms will persist through the rest of the workweek. So if you're trying to do anything outside, I'd recommend doing it during the morning. Or else you'll be risking getting caught out in a thunderstorm.

