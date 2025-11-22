Rain and Snow For Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region

Another Pacific storm system is spinning up over the Baja Peninsula over Southern California, and plenty of moisture will hit Southwest and Central Colorado.

The storm hits the San Juan mountains in Southwest Colorado around 2 a.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, where up to 10 inches of fresh snow could fall around ten thousand feet.

As the storm spins across the Central Mountains, the snow level drops down to around 7 thousand feet, but the air will be a bit drier, so no major accumulations are expected, but rain and snow will start to fall over the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs as early as 10 a.m.

Daytime high temperatures for Colorado Springs will be in the upper 40s, and rain is mainly expected during midday, but Places like Woodland Park and Cripple Creek will get anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of wet snow.

Another shot of rain and snow will hit Teller and northern El Paso counties around 5 p.m. with wet snow possible up near Monument, as well areas west of I-25 northwest of Colorado Springs.

Monday through Wednesday will be sunny, but chilly and breezy with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and dry with highs in the lower 50s.