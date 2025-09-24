New fire stations open to the public in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS and PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It’s a big day for fire departments in southern Colorado, with both Colorado Springs and Pueblo cutting the ribbon on new fire stations this morning.

In Colorado Springs, Fire Station 24 officially opens its doors to the public on Wednesday, September 24. The city started making plans for this station, located near New Life Drive and Interquest Parkway, in 2021, when a surge in development led to a rise in emergency calls. Station 24 officially became operational on September 10 and is already helping crews respond to emergencies in eight minutes or less. Today, they're extending a public invite to the community to join the grand opening ceremony at 8 o'clock this morning.

Meanwhile in Pueblo, Fire Station 8 is also celebrating its grand opening today. The new station sits off Jerry Murphy Road, just west of University Park. The fire department is holding an official ribbon cutting and an open house at 11 o'clock this morning. The ceremony will include remarks from Mayor Heather Graham and Fire Chief Barb Huber. Station 8 is one of three new facilities built to expand Pueblo’s fire coverage and improve response times across the city.

Both cities say the new stations reflect the area's growth and their commitment to keeping residents safe.

