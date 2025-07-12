A Bit Cooler With Passing Foothill Storms

A shot of cooler air over the Great Plains brought daytime temperatures down to the 70s and 80s across Southeast Colorado Saturday afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to drift across the foothills before clearing out overnight, leaving us with comfortably cool overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s. There's a slight chance for a stray late day thunderstorm, mainly south of Colorado Springs, west of Fort Carson and south toward Pueblo.

Expect typical mid summer weather for Southern Colorado. That means lots of sunshine with widely scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms and high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.