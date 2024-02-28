No one injured Wednesday in north Colorado Springs crash with school bus, pickup truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A field trip involving a group from Academy School District 20 was interrupted when the school bus collided with a pickup truck late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Interquest Parkway on the north end of town.

According to D-20, the bus -- carrying five students and two staff members -- was heading to the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind when the accident happened.

Police said that the pickup turned in front of the bus, causing the crash; the driver was cited for careless driving.

Except for bus passengers who may be sore from being held back from the impact by their seat belts, no one was injured; another school bus arrived to pick up the school group.

Although many local roads were covered with ice and snow Wednesday morning, the pavement at the accident scene was clear and dry.

The crash caused some traffic backups for an hour.