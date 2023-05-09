CSPD K9 Luna receives donation of body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Luna has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to CSPD, Luna’s vest was sponsored by Deborah Collins of Colorado Springs, CO, and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Ralph J. Collins”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 and is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States, according to CSPD.

For more information, visit www.vik9s.org.