4th Judicial District Attorney, Gannon’s parents discuss outcome of Letecia Stauch murder trial

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the sentencing of Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman who was found guilty in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office is set to hold a press conference.

Monday, Stauch was found guilty on all counts in the murder of Gannon Stauch. She was sentenced to two life sentences without parole to be merged.

In court, District Attorney Michal Allen said that sentence will help heal the community and Gannon's family.

That press conference happened roughly an hour after Stauch's sentencing.

During the press conference, Gannon's parents Landon Bullard and Al Stauch discussed the difficult last three years and how they can now rest easy knowing their son's killer is going to prison.

