Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:25 PM

4th Judicial District Attorney, Gannon’s parents discuss outcome of Letecia Stauch murder trial

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the sentencing of Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman who was found guilty in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office is set to hold a press conference.

Monday, Stauch was found guilty on all counts in the murder of Gannon Stauch. She was sentenced to two life sentences without parole to be merged.

In court, District Attorney Michal Allen said that sentence will help heal the community and Gannon's family.

That press conference happened roughly an hour after Stauch's sentencing.

During the press conference, Gannon's parents Landon Bullard and Al Stauch discussed the difficult last three years and how they can now rest easy knowing their son's killer is going to prison.

Related Article:

Letecia Stauch found guilty on all counts; Sentenced to life without parole

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content